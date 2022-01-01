Retail
Karine MONIN
Karine MONIN
EPINAL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
commerce
BPLC
- Chargee de clientele professionnels
2008 - maintenant
BPLC
- Chargee de clientele particuliers
2006 - 2008
BPLC
- Conseillere de clientele
2004 - 2005
BPLC
- Guichetiere
2003 - 2004
Formations
IUT Robert Schuman (Illkirch)
Illkirch
2001 - 2002
DUT techniques de commercialisation
Lycée André Malraux
Bethune
1995 - 1998
Réseau
Caroline ALBENESIUS
Charline MONIN
Nicolas LAHAYE