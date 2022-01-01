Menu

Karine MOULLEC

Rome

En résumé

A la recherche de nouvelles opportunités. Logiciels: Illustrator, Photoshop, Flash(AS2, AS3), Indesign, Maya, Premiere, After Effect, 3Ds max (V-ray / Mental Ray) Languages: html, xml, CSS2 et 3.

Mes compétences :
Adobe Flash
Adobe After Effects
HTML
HTML 5
CSS 3
Autodesk Maya
Adobe Photoshop
CSS 2
Adobe InDesign
Chaîne graphique
3D Studio Max
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Premiere
Unity
V-ray
Storyline
JQuery
ActionScript 3
Design UI
Dessin
ELearning
ECommerce
XHTML
WordPress
Travail en équipe
Adobe Dreamweaver
Autonomie
E-learning

Entreprises

  • Telespazio - Infographiste 3D

    Rome 2016 - 2017 Réalisation de visuels 3D (modélisation, texturing, rendu) pour des simulateurs d’hélicoptères (Airbus Hélicoptère).

  • Akka Technologies - Infographiste 2D / 3D

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Dans les secteurs de l’aéronautique, le ferroviaire,
    l’énergie et la défense : réalisation de visuel 3D et
    2D pour du e-learning (flash / storyline ), des
    serious game, court-métrage de promotion,
    applications...

  • REAL FUSIO - Infographiste 2D / 3D

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013 Création de visuel 2d et 3d pour des sérious games, du e-learning dans les domaines de l'énergie (EDF), de la défense...

  • CIRCE INTERACTIVE - Infographiste 2D / 3D

    2012 - 2012 Réalisation de documents e-learning sur flash dans les domaines de la défense, de l'énergie... Création d'éléments 2D et 3D pour des Serious Games.

  • Infographiste - AUTO-ENTREPRENEUR

    2011 - 2012 Travaux réaliser pour : FittingBoxx (détourage, traitement de photo), COM L (éléments de communications), ScrapMalin et Mandellia (réalisation de stickers, tableaux, coussins...).

  • COM L - Infographiste

    2011 - 2011 Réalisation des éléments de communications des sites de ventes en ligne decobb.com et decoado.com (newsletter, flyers, bannières, refonte du site decoado...).

  • Exacweb - Graphiste & Maquettiste

    SAINT DENIS 2010 - 2011 Réalisation de site internet (full flash), réalisation de logo, charte graphique pour des PME, comme http://www.vipcoaching.fr
    , http://www.ap-proche.fr
    , http://www.santosah.net.

  • E-commerce Concept - Webdesigner

    2009 - 2009 Création de maquette (site de vêtements, produits de régime, jardinage...), des newsletters, des bannières. Création de la charte graphique de l'entreprise (logo, carte de visite, site, documentation...).

Formations

  • EC School (Vancouver)

    Vancouver 2017 - 2017 Approfondissement anglais.

  • ETPA

    Toulouse 2007 - 2008 Diplôme de Concepteur

    Réalisation d'un court-métrage de 30 secondes et d'un court-métrage de 3 minutes (prix du CROUS au 17e Festival Séquence Court-Métrage de Toulouse).

  • ETPA

    Toulouse 2005 - 2007 Certificat de Compétences de Technicien supérieur en Multimédia Infographie