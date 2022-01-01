Retail
Connexion
Karine MOYERE
Ajouter
Karine MOYERE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thomson Reuters
- Chargébd'affaires réglementaires
Paris
2010 - 2010
ZAMBON France
- Regulatory Affairs
2009 - 2009
Regulatory affair officer
SANOFI AVENTIS - Départment Accès au Médicament
- Regulatory Affairs / Work with WHO
2006 - 2008
Work with WHO : Preparation and submission of pharmaceutical dossiers throughout prequalification process in order to be register to global fond
NESTLE CLINICAL NUTRITION
- Regulatory Affairs manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2006 - 2006
Regulatory affairs manager responsible of the follow-up of FSMP products
SANOFI-AVENTIS Corporate Europe
- Regulatory affairs executive
2001 - 2005
Formations
Eurotrials (Lisbonne)
Lisbonne
2014 - 2014
CRA
Réseau
Ben Yahia RYM
Eric MOYÈRE
Fernand MACHADO
Julie DELAMARE
Line SAINTE-LUCE
Mickaël HALGAND
Paul CAZENAVE-PIARROT
Sannaa EL MAAROUFI ELIDRISSI
Sémépha TETTEKPOE