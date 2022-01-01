Menu

Karine PENOT

TAIPEI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Philippe Staib Gallery Taipei - Art Consultant and Curator

    2012 - 2012 Co-curated bronze sculpture exhibition "Out to the World" by French Artist Val

    Curated ink painting exhibition "Ink marks & soul footprints" by Chinese artist Li Gang

  • Ostendo Projects Ltd. - Interior Designer & Art Consultant

    2010 - maintenant

  • Ostendo Projects Viewing Lounge - Art Consultant, Curator

    2010 - 2012 Curated:
    "Silhouettes of Taipei" - Black and white photography by French artist Hubert Kilian
    "Red ink, abstract calligraphy" - Ink painting by Chinese artist Bahai
    "Lost and found" - Photography by Dutch artist Marc Gerritsen

  • Master Planners Inc. - Architecte d'Interieur

    2005 - 2010

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :