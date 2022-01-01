Karine PENOT

Philippe Staib Gallery Taipei
- Art Consultant and Curator
2012 - 2012Co-curated bronze sculpture exhibition "Out to the World" by French Artist Val
Curated ink painting exhibition "Ink marks & soul footprints" by Chinese artist Li Gang
Ostendo Projects Ltd.
- Interior Designer & Art Consultant
2010 - maintenant
Ostendo Projects Viewing Lounge
- Art Consultant, Curator
2010 - 2012Curated:
"Silhouettes of Taipei" - Black and white photography by French artist Hubert Kilian
"Red ink, abstract calligraphy" - Ink painting by Chinese artist Bahai
"Lost and found" - Photography by Dutch artist Marc Gerritsen