Kathleen EYMERY
Kathleen EYMERY
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L'Oréal Paris
- Directrice Marketing Europe (Maquillage)
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
Garnier International
- Directrice d'Axe Développement (Coloration)
2009 - 2011
Vichy France
- Chef de Groupe (Soin de la peau)
2006 - 2008
La Roche Posay International
- Chef de projet Developpement (Maquillage)
2003 - 2006
Formations
EDHEC
Lille
1999 - 2002
Réseau
Blandine WARNIER HERRARD
Céline FAUGOUIN
Claire JOLLAIN
Corinne RIBON-FAURE
Fabrice PORCHIER
Florence PRALÈS (CASTAGNÉ)
Jean-Charles NANTIER
Typhaine LERICHOMME
Virginie ANDRES-FABRE
Wilfried MUSELET
