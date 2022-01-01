Menu

Kathleen EYMERY

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal Paris - Directrice Marketing Europe (Maquillage)

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • Garnier International - Directrice d'Axe Développement (Coloration)

    2009 - 2011

  • Vichy France - Chef de Groupe (Soin de la peau)

    2006 - 2008

  • La Roche Posay International - Chef de projet Developpement (Maquillage)

    2003 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :