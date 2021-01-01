Retail
Connexion
Kelvin FAUCOUNEAU
Kelvin FAUCOUNEAU
Groupe MIH
directeur
Nice
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe MIH
- Directeur
Commercial | Nice (06000)
2019 - 2021
Airton - La pompe à chaleur
EUROPMARKET
- Chef de projet E-commerce
Nice (06000)
2018 - 2020
Fkom
- Chef d'entreprise
Marketing | SAINT MARTIN DU VAR
2017 - maintenant
https://packshot-ecommerce.com
Formations
Bac S Lycée Thierry Maulnier (Nice)
Nice
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel