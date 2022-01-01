Retail
Kevin MARTINEZ
Kevin MARTINEZ
Euphéria
Co-Gérant de Locations Immobilières Courte Durée
Pau
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Dynamique
Motivé
Investi
Serieux
Entreprises
Euphéria
- Co-Gérant de Locations Immobilières Courte Durée
Direction générale | Pau
2020 - maintenant
Hoenka
- Co-Gérant
Direction générale | Pau (64000)
2020 - maintenant
Learn Do Suceed
- Entrepreneur Vente sur Catalogue à Distance
Pau (64000)
2019 - maintenant
Emrys La Carte
- Entrepreneur Achat/Revente
Commercial | Lons (64140)
2016 - maintenant
It Works Marketing International
- Entrepreneur Indépendant Achat/Revente
Lons (64140)
2016 - 2017
Formations
Le Clos D'Or
Grenoble (38000)
2009 - 2010
Bac Professionnel Service et Commercialisation
Lycée Les Portes De Chartreuse
Voreppe (38340)
2007 - 2009
BEP Hotellerie Restauration
Réseau
Abdeljaouad MAHDIOUNE
Christina LOPES
Christine LEGRAND THELLIEZ
Christophe HANSER
Jade DEGRELLE
Jean MAILLOT
Justine ALBALADEJO
Patricia MOUREAU
Thibault FOGLIA
