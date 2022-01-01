Menu

Kevin MARTINEZ

  • Euphéria
  • Co-Gérant de Locations Immobilières Courte Durée

Pau

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Dynamique
Motivé
Investi
Serieux

Entreprises

  • Euphéria - Co-Gérant de Locations Immobilières Courte Durée

    Direction générale | Pau 2020 - maintenant

  • Hoenka - Co-Gérant

    Direction générale | Pau (64000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Learn Do Suceed - Entrepreneur Vente sur Catalogue à Distance

    Pau (64000) 2019 - maintenant

  • Emrys La Carte - Entrepreneur Achat/Revente

    Commercial | Lons (64140) 2016 - maintenant

  • It Works Marketing International - Entrepreneur Indépendant Achat/Revente

    Lons (64140) 2016 - 2017

Formations

Réseau

