Khadija AFIF

Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
-
LP LOGISTIQUE AÉROPORTUAIRE ET TRANSPORT AÉRIEN (Evry)
Evry
2019 - maintenant
-
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Marrakech Maroc)
Marrakech Maroc
2017 - 2018
licence professionnelle
management et administration des entreprises
-
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Marrakech Maroc)
Marrakech Maroc
2017 - 2018
licence professionnelle
management et administration des entreprises
-
ISGP (Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et Informatique ) (Marrakech Maroc)
Marrakech Maroc
2014 - 2016
technicien spécialisé en commerce
commerce
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel