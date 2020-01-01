Khadija ALAOUI

Political sciences student at the first school of political science in Morocco (School of Governance and Economy: EGE-Rabat, ex-FGSES-Mohammed VI Polytechnic University). Previously, researcher intern at the Geopolitics and IR department of the Policy Center for the New South - Rabat, a Moroccan policy-oriented think tank living to contribute to an enriched reflection on key economic and international relations issues. In three words, I am professional, serious and punctual.