Khadija ALAOUI

  • Research Assistant / Internship
  • Policy Center for the New South
  • Research Assistant / Internship

RABAT

Political sciences student at the first school of political science in Morocco (School of Governance and Economy: EGE-Rabat, ex-FGSES-Mohammed VI Polytechnic University). Previously, researcher intern at the Geopolitics and IR department of the Policy Center for the New South - Rabat, a Moroccan policy-oriented think tank living to contribute to an enriched reflection on key economic and international relations issues. In three words, I am professional, serious and punctual.

  • Policy Center for the New South - Research Assistant / Internship

    Autre | RABAT 2020 - 2020

  • Hult Prize Fondation -UM6P - Co-founder - Marketing & communication coordinator at Hult Prize UM6P

    2019 - 2020 Co-founder - Communication and digital marketing manager for the first edition of the Hult Prize at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University; an annual competition between several international universities in the field of social entrepreneurship. The principal objective of this project was to develop the entrepreneurial skills of university students in order to facilitate the process of launching their start-ups through a mentoring program by managers of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and the OCP experimental farm.

  • Junior stream-External Communication - UM6P - Project Manager Office of Junior stream-External Communication

    2019 - 2020 Juniors'Com office brings together several motivated and involved UM6P students who have collaborated with the UM6P communication service to ensure the visibility of student activities. This experience allowed UM6P students to develop their skills in terms of digital communication, creation of textual content, video production and event organization.

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences Po Paris

    Paris 2020 - maintenant Exchange student

  • Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2019 - 2020 2nd year of Bachelor of Arts

    examples of courses taught:

    Social policy and network (Sociology of networks)
    electoral sociology
    Political Philosophy II
    Opinion polls and sampling techniques
    History of international relations
    Academic research methods

  • Ecole De Gouvernance Et D'Economie De Rabat (Rabat)

    Rabat 2018 - 2019 1st year of BA

    Examples of courses taught:
    Descriptive statistics
    Mathematics
    Introduction to economics
    political economics

    Introduction to political science
    Political philosophy I

    Fundamental Freedoms and Human Rights
    Introduction to Law Studies
    Public International Law
    Constitutional Law

    Introduction to sociology
    Analysis of qualitative data

  • Lycée AL Faid (Nador)

    Nador 2016 - 2018 Baccalauréat

    Baccalauréat avec mention Très bien et une moyenne générale de 17.67 ((Majeure de promotion).
    Physics : 18.75/20
    Philosophy : 18.50/20
    English : 17.50/20
    French : 19/20
    Mathematics : 17/20

