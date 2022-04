I 'am Well Testing Senior Operator with 5 years well testing and commissioning experience in the Oil and Gas Sector. I spent the last three year as SWT Supervisor. Performed many and different testing jobs (DST “Exploration”, Production Testing, Rig & Rigless Test, Extended Testing for oil and gas wells,clean up jobs). Being in various field in Algeria and for different clients (Sonatrach , BHP, BP...).