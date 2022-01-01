Menu

Khaled YAKOOB

En résumé

قلبي مجروح

Mes compétences :
اهلأ وسهلأ

Entreprises

  • حمص - باباعمرو

    2014 - maintenant اعشق حمص
    حمصي حزين

Formations

  • جامعة البعث في حمص السورية (حمص)

    حمص 2014 - 2014 سني

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel