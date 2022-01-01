Khaled YATOUJI

A highly motivated, sales professional executive with strong skills in negotiation and relationship-building.
QUALIFICATION HIGHLIGHTS
- Successful in complex sales with major companies and government entities (documents available).
- Intuitive ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities, and to drive successfully new business growth.
- Quick study with an ability to rapidly achieve organizational integration, easily assimilate job requirements and aggressively employ new ideas, concepts, methods and technologies.
-Energetic and self-motivated team player/builder.
- Exceptional communication, interpersonal, intuitive and leadership skills. Thrive in work situations requiring an ability to manage multiple and concurrent responsibilities.
1992/2000 Courses by Xerox France
Knowledge management / Selling network printing system solutions
Services and Solutions / Digital approach / Managing major and complex accounts / Commercial negotiation / Sales in administration (procedures and right) /Total Quality Management
LANGUAGES
French : mother tongue
English : Fluent
German : written and spoken
Spanish : survival level
Interests for far eastern languages with some notions of vocabulary: Indonesian, Japanese, Khmer, and Thai.
REFERENCE
Press : Article of the newspaper " L’ EXPANSION " of September, 1999 on my career (pages 117 - 119).
Mes compétences :
SAP
Freelance
Expertise
