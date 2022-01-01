Khalef SMAOUI

2014 - 2015* Hotel valuations
* Financial projections
* Internal/External reporting ;
* Updating data bases
* Market analysis
Movenpick
- Trainee
Tours2012 - 2012Movenpick, Tunis-Gammarth, Tunisia (5 stars hotel, 110 rooms)
Internship
* Prepared monthly financial reports for the owners. ;
* Management training in lodging and F&B ;
* Experienced all the departments of the hotel as an introduction to the industry.
Banque Populaire Rives De Paris
- Apprenti conseiller clientèle professionelle
2011 - 2012Professional Customer Adviser
* Successfully commercialized banking products and financial services to current and new
customers
* Improved customer satisfaction by delivering tailored advice to each client ;
* Assembled credit applications and assessed potential risks ;
* Developed a new customers portfolio
Université Paris 7
- Tutor & Teaching assistant
2008 - 2009* Led help sessions for first and second year students of the program