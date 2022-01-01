Menu

Khalef SMAOUI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Market analysis
Management training
Management Accounting
Financial Services
External Reporting
Disadvantaged Young People

Entreprises

  • Algonquin Asset Management - Investment Analyst intern

    2014 - 2015 * Hotel valuations
    * Financial projections
    * Internal/External reporting ;
    * Updating data bases
    * Market analysis

  • Movenpick - Trainee

    Tours 2012 - 2012 Movenpick, Tunis-Gammarth, Tunisia (5 stars hotel, 110 rooms)
    Internship
    * Prepared monthly financial reports for the owners. ;
    * Management training in lodging and F&B ;
    * Experienced all the departments of the hotel as an introduction to the industry.

  • Banque Populaire Rives De Paris - Apprenti conseiller clientèle professionelle

    2011 - 2012 Professional Customer Adviser
    * Successfully commercialized banking products and financial services to current and new
    customers
    * Improved customer satisfaction by delivering tailored advice to each client ;
    * Assembled credit applications and assessed potential risks ;
    * Developed a new customers portfolio

  • Université Paris 7 - Tutor & Teaching assistant

    2008 - 2009 * Led help sessions for first and second year students of the program

