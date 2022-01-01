Mes compétences :
Embedded software
Embedded Software development
Embedded Systems
Logiciel embarqué
Maroc
Matlab
Matlab simulink
Recruitment
Recrutement
Simulink
Software Development
Entreprises
BMW AG
- Embedded Software Integrator
2012 - maintenant
Liebherr Aerospace
- Embedded Software Engineer
2010 - 2012Introductory training for software coding standards for C programming
- Completion of runtime and memory assessments for the backup flight control computer Simulink model based on the platforms DSP2812 and TC1796
- Completion of an analysis to determine maximum busload of a CAN for the DSP2812 processor
- Staff member during the certification phase of the (Russian Regional Jet 100) airplane
- Staff member during the quality assurance phase for software requirements and design reviews for the MPC556 and MPC5554 platforms
- Processing of problems reports
- Modelling of UML models for drivers MPC556 and MPC5554
- Software development for a proximity sensor (touch-free distance sensor)
Audi AG
- System Engineer
Villers Cotterets 2008 - 2009Adjustment of Matlab/Simulink models with FlexRay rest bus simulation
- Configuration of FlexRay bus simulations
- Support for HIL operator during commissioning of Matlab/Simulink models on hardwarein- the-loop components
- Preparation of a Matlab/Simulink workshop
Embedded Systems AG
- Software Engineer
2006 - 2008Development of a tool for automatic test case generation for Simulink and TargetLink development platforms. The tool analyses and compares the behaviour reaction of all relevant development phases: model-in-the-loop ("MIL"), software-in-the-loop ("SIL") and processor-in-the-loop ("PIL").
My main responsibility during this project was specifying, developing and testing functional models for model-in-the-loop simulation, calibration as well as analysis of automatically generated C code.
Gigatronik GmbH
- Software Developer
2005 - 2006- Advancement of a graphical interface in Matlab for the visualisation of simulation values of a vehicle simulation model "Vehicle Dynamics":
- Advancement of a Simulink model for a vehicle drive train and commissioning of a CAN rest bus simulation in a combination instrument:
-Development of an example for a model based testing process to demonstrate the software's design rules that guarantee full testability of Matlab/Simulink models.
Mercedes Benz AG, Department for communication, navigation systems and mobility services
- Diplom Thesis
2004 - 2004Concept and implementation of a block library for point string matching methods in Matlab/Simulink:
The functions of this library represent criterias for the assessment of messages exchanged between communicating vehicles in traffic. Point string matching is a method to examine routes for their similarity. The point string method shows routes in a compressed format. Vehicles encountering events on their routes will inform other vehicles about the events by summarizing the travelled route up to these events and passing them to other vehicles as a string of points. The receiving vehicle makes a decision about the relevance of events in the form of a measured value. If this exceeds a defined threshold, the vehicle will be affected by the received event. Otherwise, the received message is not relevant.
Mercedes Benz AG, Department for communication, navigation systems and mobility services
- Working student
2003 - 2003- Development of C functions in the vehicle data acquisition environment.
- Testing of C functions based on graphical test functions in Matlab/Simulink
- Software documentation.
Laboratory for multimedia and artificial intelligence, Technical University Esslingen
- Seminar paper
2003 - 2003Elliptical curves are seeing more and more practical use. They are suited for asymmetric encryption as well as for digital signatures and enable fast encryption as an RSA or ElGamal based process.
Within the scope of the seminar paper, cryptographic options of elliptical curves were examined and implemented as a function library in MATLAB.
Alcatel SEL AG, Transportation Department Automation Solutions
- Practical term
2002 - 2002Development of a GUI for the simulation of the speed monitoring system for trains in EU countries – "ETCS".
ETCS is a system that is based on conventional signalling technology with clear track signalling and displays for the train driver with visual signals. The ETCS device helps to keep the train within safe boundaries in case of engine driver errors. The train driver will initially get a warning if limits are violated. The train is braked automatically if the warning is ignored.
My main responsability of this project is to simulate, examine and evaluate the behaviour of trains in the ETCS environment. The software is also intended to demonstrate the functionality of ETCS to customers via Internet.