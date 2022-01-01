Khalid ACHOUR

Chef de projet Supply Chain SAP - Certification SAP MM
Mes compétences :
SAP MM
Logistique
SAP
Entreprises
Saint Gobain
- SAP Project Manager Supply Chain
Courbevoie2011 - maintenantSAP MM Certification.
Project Experience scope :
• Material Management
• Inventory Management
• Purchasing Management:
- Consignment flow,
- Subcontracting flow,
- Purchase Order by EDI,
- Stock & non-stock item flow.
• Material Requirements Planning:
- Stock Management ,
- Forecast-based planning & Reorder point planning.
Migration Data Manager on several Projects. Roll out experience.
Graduated from the SOA People Academy – Promotion SAP August / September 2008
Intensive training during 2 months with a specialization the PP & MM modules.
More than 2 years of business experience (Supply Chain)
7 years as SAP Consultant
Languages : French & English
Team player and good communication skills
MM module Integration with FI CO PP & SD modules.
Project Management experience.