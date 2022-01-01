Menu

Khalid ACHOUR

Courbevoie

En résumé

Chef de projet Supply Chain SAP - Certification SAP MM

Mes compétences :
SAP MM
Logistique
SAP

Entreprises

  • Saint Gobain - SAP Project Manager Supply Chain

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant SAP MM Certification.

    Project Experience scope :
    • Material Management
    • Inventory Management
    • Purchasing Management:
    - Consignment flow,
    - Subcontracting flow,
    - Purchase Order by EDI,
    - Stock & non-stock item flow.
    • Material Requirements Planning:
    - Stock Management ,
    - Forecast-based planning & Reorder point planning.

    Migration Data Manager on several Projects. Roll out experience.
    Graduated from the SOA People Academy – Promotion SAP August / September 2008
    Intensive training during 2 months with a specialization the PP & MM modules.
    More than 2 years of business experience (Supply Chain)
    7 years as SAP Consultant
    Languages : French & English
    Team player and good communication skills
    MM module Integration with FI CO PP & SD modules.
    Project Management experience.

  • SOA PEOPLE - Consultant SAP MM

    2008 - 2011 Module SAP MM (certifié SAP)

  • ALCAN Packaging Beauty - Coordinateur Supply Chain

    2006 - 2008 - Suivi de production
    - Gestion de stock
    - Reporting
    - Plannification et Suivi des expéditions maritime et aérienne
    - Contrôle factures fournisseurs

  • VIA LOCATION - Exploitant commercial

    2006 - 2006 - Gestion du parc de véhicules
    - Négociation clients
    - Amélioration des process de la cellule dépannage

  • EUROPA SCA EXPRESS ROISSY - Agent Export

    2005 - 2005 - Planification du transport
    - Gestion des enlèvements
    - Gestion des marchandises à l’exportation, de l’entrepôt
    - Demandes d’affrètements

  • Lycée - Surveillant d’externat

    2002 - 2005 - Encadrement élèves
    - Gestion informatique des absences et retards
    - Aide aux devoirs

  • GAP Champs Elysées - Gestionnaire de stock - Vendeur

    Paris 1999 - 2002 - Gestion des stocks, réception marchandises, entreposage,
    - Saisie et gestion des commandes
    - Conseil client

