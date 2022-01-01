Dear Sir/Madam,

I hope everyone is very well. My name is Khalid Ait Boukioud. I have graduated from University (English department). I’m originally from Ouarzazate exactly Kelaat Mgouna. I believe that knowledge has no limits, that’s why I have mixed talents. I’m good at computer science, I have already worked at a company that is majored on computer reparation / maintain and teaching about Windows 7, 8 , Ms word, Ms excel and Ms PowerPoint. I have got a training certificate from DELL Company. I’m addicted to computers and programming, I learned basics of Html, Css and PHP just from the internet. I know how to manage CPanels of websites. Also, I’m good at mixing and editing videos and photos, I have mixed videos for my friends (I can show you proof). I have been teaching English to some students in my town, as well as Tachelhit dialect to a member of “Peace Corp” at the same town. I have worked at Dar Youssef Hotel at the reception desk on which I have experienced welcoming guests, helping the customers whenever they need something, focusing on the interacting and integrating with the customers so as to make them happy and enjoy the stay. Helping the customers with their bags and provide them with the information they need. Also, I learned to keep calm and provide solutions whenever unexpected things happened.



I’m an energetic person and open minded, I respect people’s opinions and cultural backgrounds. I’m serious at such things like time, work and responsibilities.

Best regards Sir/Madame.

Khalid.