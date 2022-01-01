Khalid BENALLAL

Extensive experience in management of Operations areas, at multinational companies of automotive & clothing sectors, with varied responsibilities, reaching to take the responsibility of productive management of Seats workshop at Renault.

Significant achievements include the development, implementation and management of production plants based on achievement of safety, quality, efficiency, cost, RH & environment indicators.

Experience in the implementation of OEE, 5S, Kanban, PDCA & project management, and all the others lean manufacturing tools learned during more than 14 years working in the automotive & clothing industry.

Specialties: Management of operations areas (Production, Quality and Logistics).



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management