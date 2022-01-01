Menu

Khalid BENALLAL

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Extensive experience in management of Operations areas, at multinational companies of automotive & clothing sectors, with varied responsibilities, reaching to take the responsibility of productive management of Seats workshop at Renault.
Significant achievements include the development, implementation and management of production plants based on achievement of safety, quality, efficiency, cost, RH & environment indicators.
Experience in the implementation of OEE, 5S, Kanban, PDCA & project management, and all the others lean manufacturing tools learned during more than 14 years working in the automotive & clothing industry.
Specialties: Management of operations areas (Production, Quality and Logistics).

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Renault - Production Manager (Seats workshop)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - maintenant

  • Sumitomo Wiring Systems - Production Supervisor

    Yokkaichi 2007 - 2010

  • Dewhirst - Production Supervisor

    East Yorkshire 2002 - 2007

  • YAMONTA - Production Supervisor

    2001 - 2002

Formations

  • Ecole Des Nouvelles Sciences Et Ingénierie (ENSIT) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2015 Master's degree

  • EUROPEAN FEDERATION OF SCOOLS - FEDE. (Genève)

    Genève 2013 - 2015 Master's degrés

  • GTC Global Training Center (PARIS) (Paris - Flins)

    Paris - Flins 2010 - 2011 Certificate. Automotive engineering technology.

  • BIT De Genève Bureau International Du Travail

    Genève 2007 - 2007 Certificate. Professionnal

  • EHECT - ECOLE DES HAUTES ETUDES COMMERCIALES TECHNIQUES ET INFORMATIQUE (Tanger)

    Tanger 2003 - 2004 Certificate