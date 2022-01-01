Menu

Khalid BENTALEB

TÉTOUAN

En résumé

Ingénieur d'état, OpenERP et BPM

Mes compétences :
Leader
Openerp

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Consultant Odoo

    2013 - maintenant

  • ENSAT - Elève ingénieur

    CHAMONIX 2006 - 2011

Formations

  • Ecolde Nationale Des Siences Aplliquées (Tanger)

    Tanger 2006 - 2011 OpenERP & BPM

Réseau