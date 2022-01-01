Menu

Khalid BOUTRIG

Mes compétences :
La vente et la négociation commerciale

Entreprises

  • Colorado peinture - Cadre commercial

    2014 - maintenant

  • Colorado peinture - Représentant commercial

    2007 - 2014

  • Élan peinture(by somefore) - Responsable commercial

    2005 - 2007

  • Astral peinture(Akzo nobel - Représentant commercial

    1998 - 2004

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure Internationale De Gestion (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1994 - 1996 Master degree(marketing communication vente)

  • Faculté Des Sciences Semlalia De Marrakech (FSSM) (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 1989 - 1994 Licence

