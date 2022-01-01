Retail
Khalid BOUTRIG
En résumé
Mes compétences :
La vente et la négociation commerciale
Entreprises
Colorado peinture
- Cadre commercial
2014 - maintenant
Colorado peinture
- Représentant commercial
2007 - 2014
Élan peinture(by somefore)
- Responsable commercial
2005 - 2007
Astral peinture(Akzo nobel
- Représentant commercial
1998 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Superieure Internationale De Gestion (Casablanca)
Casablanca
1994 - 1996
Master degree(marketing communication vente)
Faculté Des Sciences Semlalia De Marrakech (FSSM) (Marrakech)
Marrakech
1989 - 1994
Licence
