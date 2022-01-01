Khalid EL HAFI

Entreprises
-
AJP (jus valencia)
- Actuellement magasinier
2015 - maintenant
-
Agro juice processing
- Magasinier
2015 - maintenant
-
MAXI LV Oujda (ex METRO)
- Chef opérationnel frais
2014 - 2015
-
MAXI LV Oujda (ex METRO)
- Comptable fournisseur
2012 - 2014
-
Metro Cash and Carry
- Agent station service a METRO Oujda
Nanterre
2009 - 2012
-
Metro Cash and Carry
- Employé a la réception marchandise METRO Oujda
Nanterre
2008 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel