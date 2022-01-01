Khalid EL KABOUS

ABB Industries LLC - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Senior Internal Auditor for Asia, Middle East & Africa
Main tasks:
- Lead / Participate in operational, financial and compliance audits (pre-audit, on-site and post phases) for different business processes in different countries over the region.
- Collect, analyze, interpret document / information to arrive at audit result and prepare work papers in accordance with GF-AU procedures and standards.
- Accurate review and assessment of the internal control system and business processes of the audited units.
- Document audit findings, risks and recommendations and prepare audit report.
- Communicate audit results to senior management of the audited unit and report to the Regional Audit Manager / Head of Internal Audit.
Main areas covered:
- Finance,
- Project management,
- Marketing and sales,
- Human resources,
- Compliance,
- Anti-Bribery (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act).
Certifications and other tasks:
- Operational Effectiveness Assessor and Testing Manager certified.
- Finance Audit Practice Team Member – Periodic review of the Audit Practice and methodology for Finance audits in accordance with USGAAP.
Groupe des Eaux de Marseille (Filiale Veolia et Suez)
- Controleur interne
2006 - 2006Internship as Internal Controller SOX in the Finance Department of Eaux de Marseille Group, Subsidiary of Veolia Environment and Lyonnaise des Eaux-Suez. -Marseille, France-
Main tasks:
- Lead the VEOLIA Sarbanes-Oxley campaign for internal control assessment at the entity level ;
- Evaluate the effectiveness of the key controls according to group and external auditors instructions ;
- Management Action plans follow up ;
- Formalize new written procedures for processes reviewed with the concerned process owners.
Ernst & Young
- Auditeur Senior
Courbevoie2006 - 2010Audit Senior at « Ernst & Young Morocco »
Tasks :
Internal control evaluation including key processes and controls review ;
Supervise the team members and define the audit approach and work programs ;
Lead audit missions according to Moroccan, French and IFRS GAAPs ;
Write Management Letters for the top management and summary memorandums to engagements managers and partners ;
Due diligence missions.
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence2005 - 2006Master (DESS) Contrôle Audit Conseil
Institut Des Hautes Etudes De Management (HEM) (Casablanca)