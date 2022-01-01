Menu

Khalid EL KABOUS

Cergy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ABB
Audit
Conseil
Contrôle interne
Finance
Sarbanes oxley

Entreprises

  • ABB - Country Controller, Morocco & Tunisia

    Cergy 2015 - maintenant

  • ABB Group - AVP - Audit Manager, Europe Region

    Cergy 2013 - 2015

  • ABB Industries LLC - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Senior Internal Auditor for Asia, Middle East & Africa

    2010 - 2013 Senior Internal Auditor for Asia, Middle East & Africa regions with ABB Industries LLC. -Dubai, United Arab Emirates-

    Main tasks:
    - Lead / Participate in operational, financial and compliance audits (pre-audit, on-site and post phases) for different business processes in different countries over the region.
    - Collect, analyze, interpret document / information to arrive at audit result and prepare work papers in accordance with GF-AU procedures and standards.
    - Accurate review and assessment of the internal control system and business processes of the audited units.
    - Document audit findings, risks and recommendations and prepare audit report.
    - Communicate audit results to senior management of the audited unit and report to the Regional Audit Manager / Head of Internal Audit.

    Main areas covered:
    - Finance,
    - Project management,
    - Marketing and sales,
    - Human resources,
    - Compliance,
    - Anti-Bribery (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act).

    Certifications and other tasks:
    - Operational Effectiveness Assessor and Testing Manager certified.
    - Finance Audit Practice Team Member – Periodic review of the Audit Practice and methodology for Finance audits in accordance with USGAAP.

  • Groupe des Eaux de Marseille (Filiale Veolia et Suez) - Controleur interne

    2006 - 2006 Internship as Internal Controller SOX in the Finance Department of Eaux de Marseille Group, Subsidiary of Veolia Environment and Lyonnaise des Eaux-Suez. -Marseille, France-

    Main tasks:
    - Lead the VEOLIA Sarbanes-Oxley campaign for internal control assessment at the entity level ;
    - Evaluate the effectiveness of the key controls according to group and external auditors instructions ;
    - Management Action plans follow up ;
    - Formalize new written procedures for processes reviewed with the concerned process owners.

  • Ernst & Young - Auditeur Senior

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2010 Audit Senior at « Ernst & Young Morocco »
    Tasks :
    Internal control evaluation including key processes and controls review ;
    Supervise the team members and define the audit approach and work programs ;
    Lead audit missions according to Moroccan, French and IFRS GAAPs ;
    Write Management Letters for the top management and summary memorandums to engagements managers and partners ;
    Due diligence missions.

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2005 - 2006 Master (DESS) Contrôle Audit Conseil

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes De Management (HEM) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2001 - 2005 ESC Finance d'entreprise

Réseau