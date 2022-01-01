Menu

Khalid ELILALI

SURESNES

En résumé

Diplômé de la faculté de science et technique de Settat en Ingénierie de conception et développement d'applications informatiques, j'ai occupé le poste d’ingénieur de support applicatif chez Capgemini Maroc comme une deuxième expérience professionnelle après une première bien réussite et enrichissante chez Logica (CGI).

Je reste à l’écoute du marché de l’emploi.


Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Access
Business Intelligence
pilotage support
le Support
XML
UNIX
UML/OMT
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
Personal Home Page
PC Hardware
Oracle BI
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
Java
ITIL
HTML
Data Mining
Cognos Impromptu
Cascading Style Sheets
COBIT
C Programming Language
Business Objects

Entreprises

  • CAPGEMINI - Analyste d'exploitation

    SURESNES 2012 - maintenant Projet : ESSILOR.
    Fonction : ingénieur de production.
    Responsabilité :
    * Assurer le support N3 Technico-Fonctionnel des composants de calcul ;
    * Gérer les astreintes. ;
    * Améliorer les connaissances Métier et fonctionnelle sur le périmètre Essilor-Calcul. ;
    * Investigation et résolution des incidents liés aux environnements projets en respectant les SLA. ;
    * Mise à jour régulière de la cartographie des risques et des incidents liées à ses tâches. ;
    * Réalisation de tâches d'analyse poussées : Performance Calcul, analyses log avancés ;
    * Gestion quotidienne de la boite et l'agenda de Calcul Europe. ;
    * Interfaçage avec l'équipe EPIC pour la gestion des anomalies et demandes produit. ;
    * Interfaçage avec l'équipe d'EXPERTISE GE Créteil :
    Remonté des problèmes et des Bug
    Suivi de ces remontés sur Google drive
    Relance en cas d'oublie
    * Réalisation des tests personnel sur la VM dédié avec des BD Calcul différents et à l'aide de jeu
    de tests variés.
    * Proposer des solutions dans le cadre de l'évolution applicative. ;
    * Planification, Création et Affectation des changes Ordres en respectant les détails de l'agenda de
    l'intervention.
    * Déploiement des Release et Patch Calcul (Backup,pré-production,production...) ;
    * Réaliser les maintenances correctives selon les niveaux de services définis. ;
    * Réaliser des maintenances préventives sur la base des incidents au jour le jour ou pour prévenir
    des incidents potentiels afin de rentrer dans un processus d'amélioration continue du service.
    * Rédaction et mettre à disposition de l'équipe calcul N3 et le Support N2, N1 des processus et des
    procédures d'exploitation.
    * Elaboration des rapports de suivi de l'activité
    WOM : Weekly Operational Meeting
    Récapitulative Excel Service Desk (extraction liste Incidents et actualisation des graphes)

  • LOGICA - Analyste programmeur

    COMPIEGNE 2011 - 2012 Projet : Carrefour France.
    Fonction : Analyste programmeur.
    Responsabilité :

    * Optimisation de la communication entre les différents interlocuteurs et le pilotage support ;
    * Analyse et résolution des incidents critiques et des demandes de service ;
    * Suivi et routage des incidents auprès de nos prestataires informatiques ;
    * Gestion des risques liés à l'outil de supervision Nagios. ;
    * Enrichir le référentiel de connaissance au fur et à mesure de la création/fourniture des Arbres de
    décision, Fiche de traitement, processus de résolution à l'adresse des équipes N1 et N2.
    * pilotage des phases de recette fonctionnelle. ;
    * Mise à jour de la base de connaissance.
    * Création et diagnostique des problèmes. ;
    * Développement et amélioration des Script SQL. ;
    * Solutions correctives et évolutives.
    * TMA pour Infolog, Prolog, BCS ...

    * Formation et accompagnement des nouveaux recrus. ;
    * Définition des procédures et règles de gestion appropriées. ;
    * Collaboration avec les agents N2 /N3 sur tous ce qui est système informatique. ;
    * Rédaction des supports de formation et des guides utilisateurs.

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques De Settat Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - 2013 Master

    Master spécialisé en Business Intelligence

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques De Settat (FSTS) (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2013

  • Lycee Imam Malik Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2009 Baccalauréat en Sciences Physique

Réseau