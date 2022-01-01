Khalid ELILALI

Diplômé de la faculté de science et technique de Settat en Ingénierie de conception et développement d'applications informatiques, j'ai occupé le poste d’ingénieur de support applicatif chez Capgemini Maroc comme une deuxième expérience professionnelle après une première bien réussite et enrichissante chez Logica (CGI).
Je reste à l’écoute du marché de l’emploi.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Access
Business Intelligence
pilotage support
le Support
XML
UNIX
UML/OMT
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
Personal Home Page
PC Hardware
Oracle BI
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
JavaScript
Java
ITIL
HTML
Data Mining
Cognos Impromptu
Cascading Style Sheets
COBIT
C Programming Language
Business Objects