Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalid GHAZI
Ajouter
Khalid GHAZI
OUAZZANE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Excell word power point
Entreprises
Yazaki
- Opérateur
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Ibn Zohr (Ouezzane)
Ouezzane
2017 - 2017
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel