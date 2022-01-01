Menu

Khalid HADJ

En résumé

More than 10 years in payment area in different positions, from technical engineer to sales manager. Fully focused and fully committed in successfully achieving targeted business objectives.

Interacting with complex environments (partners, competitors and customers) to grow businesses while capitalizing on experience and bring added value to the group.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Management
Informatique
Business development
Négociation
Marketing
Vente

Entreprises

  • Ingenico Group - Sales Manager Europe & Africa

    2011 - maintenant In charge of East & South Africa Region
    Sales & Business development of Payment Point of Sales and related value added services:
    - Sales activities follow-up and development of a customer wallet of Banks, Retailers, Telcos, PSP, etc ...
    - Management of local partners network to motivate sales
    - Intelligence gathering on customers and competitors
    - Business Development, generating leads for sales opportunities
    - Proposition development and campaign development

  • Oberthur Technologies - Sales & Technical Account Manager

    Colombes 2007 - 2011 In charge of North Africa Region

    Pre-Sales & Business development of Banking and SIM cards + related value added services:
    - Sales activities follow-up and development
    - Management of a team composed by a pre-sales and a customer service
    - Intelligence gathering on customers and competitors
    - Business Development, generating leads for sales opportunities

  • Oberthur Technologies - Software Project Manager

    Colombes 2005 - 2007 Development of a protocol of communication : CAT-TP project (Card Application Toolkit Transport Protocol)
    • Customer specifications review
    • Develop and maintain the application CAT-TP (communication protocol)
    • Provide technical support to end-users
    • Responsible for interoperability testing
    • Stand as the technical representative during ETSI meetings (European Telecommunication Standards Institute)
    Environment: Windows2000, Eclipse (JavaCard), Visual C++

  • Alten - Software Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2005 Software Engineer Consultant for 2 customers :
    GEMALTO - Mission: Validation of SIM Cards within CAT-TP Project:
    • Review the standards for 2G and 3G chip cards (standards 3GPP and ETSI)
    • Submit a proposal aiming at getting the protocol CAT-TP (data transport protocol) validation
    • Write a series of tests targeting the validation of transport protocol CAT-TP oriented SIM Cards
    • Develop in Visual Basic the BIP (Bearer Independant Protocol) protocol allowing communication flow between the server and the SIM Cards
    •Develop test applets in JavaCard
    Environment: Windows 2000, Visual Basic, Visual J++, Eclipse (Java, JavaCard)

    THALES ATM - Mission: Development of a bug tracking system:
    •Develop and integrate portable tools usable on multiple platforms (Unix (HP-UX, DEC alpha), Linux and Windows) allowing the PCR patching
    •Design the bug tracking system into a friendly graphical user interface
    •Provide support to the end-users
    Environment: C++, Ada 83, GtkAda, Unix, Windows

Formations

