Menu

Khalid LAHBIL

OUJDA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Eqdom - Directeur d'Agence

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure De Technologie (Oujda)

    Oujda 1990 - 1992

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel