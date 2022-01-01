Khalid MAKAOUI

September 2016 - Now SITEL Rabat



March 2015 - Now Researcher \ PhD student at the International University of Rabat. EMI Rabat \ Temporary professor: (C, C ++, C #, ASP.NET, Matlab, Java). Research project: Treatment of video and image dedicated to road traffic management - computer vision (Machine learning, C + +, Matlab).



Papers published: - Improved license plate localization (indexed ieee and scupus)

- Road Traffic Management (Computer vision)-Survey- Paper not yet published

-Moroccan Road Traffic Management (Computer vision) – Paper not yet published



September 2010 - April 2011 Developer at the IT and quality department at the company SOMAYAR: (C #, VB.NET, ASP.NET, Java,): development and update of geo-localization applications with Java and .Net.



February 2010 - July 2010 Final project to obtain Master : Authentication by fingerprint (Java)



July2009-September 2009 Internship at the Ministry of Industry (VB.NET, ASP.NET).