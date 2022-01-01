Retail
Khalid NAOURI
Khalid NAOURI
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CAFE RESTAURANT LES PREMICES
- Comptable
2014 - 2016
Formations
Université Cadi Ayyad (Marrakech)
Marrakech
2003 - 2008
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel