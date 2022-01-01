Khalid ZAHRANI

Seeking a challenging career opportunity in your field, with high prospects for advancements and self-actuation.
Entreprises
Citibank
- Risk managment unit
New York2005 - 2010.Authorization maintenance requests that need to be manuaally acted upon work in shift
2.issues that require investigation
3. card holder/acquirer requests
4. Lost/Stolen card processing
5. Maintain the online authorization parameters table set.
6. Manage and maintain the online authorization currency conversion table set
7. Revising and verifying OLA report
8.Load-balancing telephone lines during peak or promotional periods& during system down time
9. Cooperate with other GCB units
10. Based on customers feedback recommends product enhancements, new features and procedures enhancements.
11. Develop and maintain internal operations procedures that comply with citicorp policy and guidelines.
12. Other tasks requested by the supervisor.