Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalil BEN HAMIDA
Ajouter
Khalil BEN HAMIDA
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Asociated Press television new (APTN)
- Correspondant
2011 - maintenant
Faire des reportages et les envoyer
Formations
Ecole Superieure D'Audiovisuel Et De Cinema ESAC (La Marsa Tunis)
La Marsa Tunis
2004 - 2007
Image
Image
ISG TUNIS (Tunis)
Tunis
1987 - 1989
Assistan en gesstion
assistant en gestion
Réseau
Amira BEN OUEZDOU
Bouazza BEN BOUAZZA
Chamsdine BACH-OUERDIAN
Charline DELZENNE
Formation PROFESSIONNELLE
Hedia JABBARI
Henda CHENNAOUI
Marouan HAMMAMI
Meryem OUBEIDALLAH
Trust Sites WORK AT HOME