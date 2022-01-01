Menu

Khalil BENHAMMOU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Superviseur de production

    2018 - 2018

  • Dislog - Chef de projet

    Casablanca 2018 - 2018

Formations

  • ENIM

    Metz 2018 - maintenant Mastère spécialisé (Bac +6)

  • ESITH (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2015 - 2018 Ingénieur d'état

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel