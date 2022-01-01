Menu

Khaoula JEMI

LE BARDO

En résumé

Enseignement de : Anglais des affaires, Anglais général, Anglais pour tourisme, Anglais de textile, Anglais d’aviation, Traduction
Khaoula Jemi received a Maîtrise de littérature Anglaise with honors from l’Institut Supérieur des Langues de Tunis in 2008. There she also obtained a Master’s Degree in 2010. Yet, she has over 10 years of teaching experience, having taught English for 4 years at university, as well as in numerous training centers. Her expertise in teaching customized English and French courses derives from her work with various academic institutions. Over the years, she has worked with such corporate clients as Sanofi-Aventis, Faurecia,... Khaoula Jemi is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. She also works as a translator.

Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Telnet
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Magazines

Entreprises

  • International Business Advisors - Formatrice

    2015 - maintenant

  • ST MicroElectronics - Formatrice

    2015 - 2015

  • BDO tunisie - Formatrice

    2014 - maintenant

  • synergie - Formatrice

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Grant Thornton Tunisie - Formatrice

    2012 - 2015

  • l'Université Libre de Tunis - Enseignante

    2009 - 2011 (1er cycle ingénieur, gestion/ 2ème cycle génie biologique, génie civil, TOEIC) ;

Formations

  • ISLT Institut Supérieur De Langues De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - maintenant Master

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :