Enseignement de : Anglais des affaires, Anglais général, Anglais pour tourisme, Anglais de textile, Anglais d’aviation, Traduction

Khaoula Jemi received a Maîtrise de littérature Anglaise with honors from l’Institut Supérieur des Langues de Tunis in 2008. There she also obtained a Master’s Degree in 2010. Yet, she has over 10 years of teaching experience, having taught English for 4 years at university, as well as in numerous training centers. Her expertise in teaching customized English and French courses derives from her work with various academic institutions. Over the years, she has worked with such corporate clients as Sanofi-Aventis, Faurecia,... Khaoula Jemi is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. She also works as a translator.



Mes compétences :

Formation professionnelle

Telnet

Microsoft Foundation Classes

Magazines