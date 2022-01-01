Menu

Khellaf AHMED

Hassi Messoaud

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SONATRACH [Entreprise Nationale des Trax Puits] - Supervisor

    Hassi Messoaud 1993 - maintenant

Formations

  • Algerian Institut Of Petroleum (Oran)

    Oran 1990 - 1993
Annuaire des membres :