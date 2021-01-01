Khoubaieb ESSAADI

Mes compétences :
communication skills
economic analysis
account management
System Strategy
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
eviivo
- Account Manager
2015 - maintenantMy account management responsibilities include developing strong relationships with customers, connecting with key business executives and stakeholders and preparing sales reports, liaise between customers and crossfunctional internal teams, ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and improve the entire customer experience.
Consulting International
- Payroll assistant manager
2014 - 2015Attached to the Human Resources Department, my key responsabilities included coordinating, maintaining, and generating Human Resources-related files and records (personnel files, search files), Assist with monthly maintenance of work hours and other related duties as assigned.
Agence de promotion de l'idustrie et de l'innovation
- Intern
2014 - 2014I interned with APII in Tunis, Tunisia for 3 months. I worked within the CSCE - Support Center for Enterprise Establishment service. With their support I was able to work on my graduation project (projet de fin d'études), a "planting unit and production of essential oils" which was awarded with "high honors".
Electroménager - Soukra
- Sales representative
2012 - 2014My main responsabilities were to Service existing accounts, obtain orders, and establishing new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlets. Also Resolveing customer complaints by investigating problems; developing solutions; preparing reports and making recommendations to management.
Acquired the necessary knowledge as well as management and technical competencies to activate and commercialize new business ventures successfuly and/or to plan and execute business strategies within private or public sector organizations, locally and internationaly.
* Tunis
Ecole supérieure de commerce
Bachelor's degree in Buisness Administration
Amideast (Tunis)
Tunis2012 - 2012TOEIC
(Test Of English for International Communication) 955/990
Acquired a broad knowledge of the functional aspects of a company and their interconnection. The degree also allowed me to develop practical, managerial and communication skills as well as business decision-making capability