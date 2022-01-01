Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khouloud ALOUI
Ajouter
Khouloud ALOUI
Manama
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Arab Banking Corporation
- Head of Remedial Unit
Manama
2008 - 2013
Arab Banking Corporation
- Responsble Risk Managment- MIS
Manama
2002 - maintenant
Formations
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
1995 - 1999
maitrise
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z