Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kieran BLANCHARD
Ajouter
Kieran BLANCHARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ocrex
- Chargé d'études
2015 - maintenant
Formations
EMLyon Business School
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Réseau
Oceane WALET
Zheng JIANG
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z