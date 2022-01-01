Kilian KLEIN

My specialty is software quality, from conception to development and management of robust and maintainable projects.



I have been working with Local and International clients as a self-employed consultant since 2017 providing my expertise and knowledge on how to build the best software solutions after accompanying my clients into the precise expression of their needs and issues to solve.



I really appreciate spending time understanding the values and goals of my customers in order to provide them with the optimal tool of their desire, even until helping them expand their initial idea into a more impactful and innovative solution. I enjoy using my communication skills to become part of the clients' company culture and to integrate myself as a temporary but positive and spirit-lifting member of the team.