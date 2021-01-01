Retail
Kim LE
Kim LE
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Patrimoine et Stratégie
- Chargée de Recherche
2017 - maintenant
Orange France
- Conseillère commerciale
Paris
2014 - 2016
Le Bocal
- Serveuse
2012 - 2017
Formations
Groupe AFPAM Formation
Reims
2014 - 2016
BTS NRC
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne
Reims
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Frédérick LE BLAN
Jeremy FLEURY
Michel VERDIER
Nathalie BONDIL
Pascal LEGASSE
Stephane Tito SERY
Valentin LARGE
Vincent BARBARIN
William BOURGOIN