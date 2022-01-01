Kimba KIMBAMKNIGHT (KNIGHT)

Music Music Video Promotion & Distribution/ Public Relations
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RIVE VIDEO PROMOTION
- Music Music Video Promotion & Distribution/ Public Relations
Autre | Red Bank2009 - maintenantRive is the national leader in music video promotion. We have been promoting labels and artists’ music videos for over 25 years, including Empire Distribution - one of the hottest labels around. Also, 88Rising, ADA. Atlantic/ Asylum and 100s more... We promote every style of music and have a custom list of outlets with distribution to over 500 video platforms. -National shows like MTV yo! and BET Jams, Fuse Tv, Revolt, Pluto tv. , Retail and Dj Video Pools, and all of the most popular Internet music blogs. Rive Video is also a full production company, able to do all of your needed Video Duplication, Closed Captioning, and Digital Media Distribution (DMDS),-everything necessary to correctly service and distribute your music video to programmers. Over the years, we’ve gotten thousands of artists on MTV and many other video shows. MTV refers our services often, and we are very proud of that.