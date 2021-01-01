Menu

Kingsley NKAFU (NKAFU KINGSLEY)

YAOUNDE

En résumé

Currently working as Africa Group Cos Area Marketing Assistant for the Center, South and East Regions, I direct all phases of both the creative and technical elements
of marketing initiatives including:

-Data mining,
-Brand development
-Field sales,
-Lead generation
-Channel partner cultivation,
-Customer segmentation/profiling
-CRM and acquisition strategies.

Perhaps most importantly, I offer a history of proven
results in the FMCG Industry and extensive experience on non physical goods.

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel