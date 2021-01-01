Kingsley NKAFU (NKAFU KINGSLEY)

Currently working as Africa Group Cos Area Marketing Assistant for the Center, South and East Regions, I direct all phases of both the creative and technical elements

of marketing initiatives including:



-Data mining,

-Brand development

-Field sales,

-Lead generation

-Channel partner cultivation,

-Customer segmentation/profiling

-CRM and acquisition strategies.



Perhaps most importantly, I offer a history of proven

results in the FMCG Industry and extensive experience on non physical goods.