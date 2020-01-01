Klaise YAND

Menu

En résumé

French artist Yand Klaise studies at the International Academy of Dance A.I.D. in Paris and
at the Creative Media Education S.A.E Paris Today he's a professional dancer and singer. All along these years of training, he gathers a deep passion for Arts, to be reflected in his choreographic and musical work and his sense of musicality.


Following the path of his idols, Klaise takes his first dancing classes in France at the age of 8. It’s in Hip Hop and a vast panel of other styles, such as Cuban Salsa, N.Y. Salsa, L.A. Salsa, Jazz, Classical Dance, Rumba and Cha Cha (…) inspired by artists such as Michael Jackson, Ikanji, Actuel Force, Popin Taco, Wanted, Koream (for the hip hop roots) Los munequitos de Matanza, Eddy Torres, U-Tribe, Maykel Fonts, Yamulee and Juan Matos, ...(for the latin roots) that he receives his first dance lessons and precious advice that he will keep all along his artistic career.

At the same time he starts to work with music (piano, guitar, then musical production) at the age of 14.
Computer assisted musical production contributes to open his mind and genius.
He collaborates in numerous projects: movie soundtracks, dance music, musical video clips, audio visual shows, soundtracks for fashion shows, public events, concerts, festivals, publicity, mix tapes ...
and for companies such as Studio Next - Wewok Production - Warner.

“Never dance on music that doesn’t deeply inspire you” and “Show in your dance what you have in your guts”
are the maxims of this dancer, resulting from his long time friendship with his former mentors.
The bequest of Yand Klaise is not limited to dancing and he never stops enriching it due to his thirst for knowledge.
Up until now, he has transmitted his passion for dancing to countless enthusiasts all around the globe.


His straightforward teaching method and his uncompromising approach have inspired many artists.
“The unreachable makes you dream”

