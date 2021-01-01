Menu

Konan Fidèle BOKA

  • laborantin
  • SUCAF-CI
  • laborantin

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SUCAF-CI - Laborantin

    Production | ABIDJAN 2015 - 2018

Formations

  • Institut superieur technique la colombe

    ABIDJAN 2011 - 2013

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel