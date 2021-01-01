Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Konan Fidèle BOKA
Ajouter
Konan Fidèle BOKA
laborantin
SUCAF-CI
laborantin
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SUCAF-CI
- Laborantin
Production | ABIDJAN
2015 - 2018
Formations
Institut superieur technique la colombe
ABIDJAN
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel