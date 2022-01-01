Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kouadiani Olga KOUASSI
Ajouter
Kouadiani Olga KOUASSI
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sodeci/ stagiaire
- Commerciale
maintenant
- acceuil de la clientèle
- gestion des reclamations
- emission des contrats d'abonnements
Formations
ISCT-IMST (Adjamé)
Adjamé
2004 - 2006
BTS gestion commerciale
Réseau
Ayemou DENISE
Jocelyn DANHO
Maman DJIHI
Nathalie ORHAN
Okha Kevin KOFFI
Siaka SANOU
Yao KOUASSI ARMEL
Yao Noel KOUAME
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z