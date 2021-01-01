Kristyna DVORAKOVA

Mes compétences :
Head hunting
Team work
Event management
Sourcing
Recruitment
Communication
Quantitative Analysis
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Feature Films
Entreprises
Enterprise Rent a Car
- Management Trainee
2016 - maintenant* Sales and negotiation
* Client Service
* Administration
* Fleet Control
- CDI
Goodcall for Talent
- Senior Talent Sourcer
2016 - 2016* Focusing mainly on Sales & Marketing Market
* Building relationships with the top talent, professionals and industry experts
* Identifying and attracting potential candidates for our clients
* Proactive sourcing of talent pools, advanced techniques (i.e. Boolean, complex search string)
* Building and executing talent mapping strategies
* Creating and managing external talent pools
* Attracting new talent by using various social media outlets (LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.)
* Conducting research and investigating new ideas to create innovative sourcing strategies
* CV selection and pre-screening
* Preparing the candidate’s evaluation forms
* Interviews
GoodCall for Talent
- Talent Sourcer
2015 - 2016* Focusing mainly on Sales & Marketing Market
* Building relationships with the top talent, professionals and industry experts
* Identifying and attracting potential candidates for our clients
* Proactive sourcing of talent pools, advanced techniques (i.e. Boolean, complex search string)
* Building and executing talent mapping strategies
* Creating and managing external talent pools
* Attracting new talent by using various social media outlets (LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.)
* Conducting research and investigating new ideas to create innovative sourcing strategies
* CV selection and pre-screening
* Preparing the candidate’s evaluation forms
CEPS
- Administrative Assistant
Paris2014 - 2015* Departement of Communication
* Administration
* Selection and recording of promotional items
Ministry of Regional Development CR
- External Consultant
2013 - 2014* Department of Communication
* Information center
- responding questions via phone or e-mail, mainly in the areas of regional development, subsidies and grants from the EU or housing policy
* Conferences
- helping with organization, solving problems
CEPS invest
- Administrative assistant/File Clerk
2013 - 2013* Division of Management and Service
* Administration
* Archiving – responsible for archiving the entire company (invoices, agreements, etc.) - program Athena
Paris2008 - 2011* Department of Communication, Department of Purchase and Sale
* Administration
* Sponsorship
* Promotion and promotional items
Formations
Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)
Prague2014 - 2016Master
* Master`s program - Economics and Management (taught in English)
* Education was completed by Final State Examination from Economics, Management/marketing and Finance/European Union
Karlstad University (Karlstad)
Karlstad2012 - 2012Erasmus
* Faculty of Economic Sciences, Communication and IT - Erasmus exchange program
Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)
Prague2011 - 2014Bachelors Degree
* Bachelor program – Agricultural Economics and Management (taught in English)
* Education was completed by Final State Examination from General Economics,
Fundamentals of Management and Quantitative Methods
Business Academy (Prague)
Prague2007 - 2011A Levels
* Program Business Academy
* Education was completed by school leaving exam from Czech, English, Economics and Accounting
* Final State Examination of editing letters and writing "of all ten''