Kristyna DVORAKOVA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Head hunting
Team work
Event management
Sourcing
Recruitment
Communication
Quantitative Analysis
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Feature Films

Entreprises

  • Enterprise Rent a Car - Management Trainee

    2016 - maintenant * Sales and negotiation
    * Client Service
    * Administration
    * Fleet Control

    - CDI

  • Goodcall for Talent - Senior Talent Sourcer

    2016 - 2016 * Focusing mainly on Sales & Marketing Market
    * Building relationships with the top talent, professionals and industry experts
    * Identifying and attracting potential candidates for our clients
    * Proactive sourcing of talent pools, advanced techniques (i.e. Boolean, complex search string)
    * Building and executing talent mapping strategies
    * Creating and managing external talent pools
    * Attracting new talent by using various social media outlets (LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.)
    * Conducting research and investigating new ideas to create innovative sourcing strategies
    * CV selection and pre-screening
    * Preparing the candidate’s evaluation forms
    * Interviews

  • GoodCall for Talent - Talent Sourcer

  • CEPS - Administrative Assistant

    Paris 2014 - 2015 * Departement of Communication
    * Administration
    * Selection and recording of promotional items

  • Ministry of Regional Development CR - External Consultant

    2013 - 2014 * Department of Communication
    * Information center
    - responding questions via phone or e-mail, mainly in the areas of regional development, subsidies and grants from the EU or housing policy
    * Conferences
    - helping with organization, solving problems

  • CEPS invest - Administrative assistant/File Clerk

    2013 - 2013 * Division of Management and Service
    * Administration
    * Archiving – responsible for archiving the entire company (invoices, agreements, etc.) - program Athena

  • Regional Operation Programme - Administrative Assistant

    2008 - 2009

  • Deco café - Server

    2008 - 2010

  • CEPS - External Consultant/Administrative Assistant

    Paris 2008 - 2011 * Department of Communication, Department of Purchase and Sale
    * Administration
    * Sponsorship
    * Promotion and promotional items

Formations

  • Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)

    Prague 2014 - 2016 Master

    * Master`s program - Economics and Management (taught in English)
    * Education was completed by Final State Examination from Economics, Management/marketing and Finance/European Union

  • Karlstad University (Karlstad)

    Karlstad 2012 - 2012 Erasmus

    * Faculty of Economic Sciences, Communication and IT - Erasmus exchange program

  • Czech University Of Life Sciences (Prague)

    Prague 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    * Bachelor program – Agricultural Economics and Management (taught in English)
    * Education was completed by Final State Examination from General Economics,
    Fundamentals of Management and Quantitative Methods

  • Business Academy (Prague)

    Prague 2007 - 2011 A Levels

    * Program Business Academy
    * Education was completed by school leaving exam from Czech, English, Economics and Accounting
    * Final State Examination of editing letters and writing "of all ten''

