Laboratoire FREDY JHONSON (FREDY)

We supply the latest automatic ssd, universal chemicals, activating powders and specialize in cleaning all types of defaced notes, black notes, anti-breeze, stamped, marked or stained currency. we melt and re-activate frozen chemicals and offer 100% cleaning for bills like dollar, euro, pounds and transferring of colours from used note to new white bills. products available: ssd solution ssd supreme solution ssd universal solution ssd supreme solution ssd topix solution ssd castro x oxide solution ssd tourmaline solution ssd vectrol paste solution ssd tebi-magnetic solution chemical agents vectrol paste ssd solution ssd universal solution ssd universal solution humine powder caltrox oxide tiatamorine.

conservation, activation and re-activation, paracient powder vectrol paste, zuta s4, castrox oxide the testing doses automated money developer machines congeal chemical melting equipments temperature controllers our laboratory is a multi-program international laboratory operated by worldwide science associates for the U.S.,Belgian,Swiss, Sweden and United Kingdom, department of currency (DOC).

Bank Notes that was transformed during transportation to secure the money from highjackers, Terrorists etc.

We have professional, technicians and support staffs we offer machines for large cleaning and also deliver products to any location desired by buyers.