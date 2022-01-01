Menu

Laeticia BALOU is a graduate of an international MBA of Finance at INSEEC Paris. Her main field is Finance and Financial markets. She is looking ahead of building her career by acquiring tools that will make her an expert in finance. She is looking for opportunities in Banking, Private Equity, Financial markets and all fields that can help her achieve her gold of becoming an expert in Finance on a local or international scale. Laeticia is a committed and hard working young woman who displays dynamism in all the tasks she works on. She has the willingness to learn and share what she has learned.
Another passion of her project management in an activism view. Those projects has as aim to help tenuousness population to be financially independent.
She has initiated and collaborated in several projects aimed at bringing support to minorities in Senegal.
Recent Cause: helping a group of young Senegalese developed a business in agriculture.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion de projet
Évaluation d'entreprise
Finance de marché
Fusions acquisitions
Analyse financière
Gestion budgétaire
Finance d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • SGSS - Controleur Depositaire

    Arcueil 2015 - maintenant

  • GENERALI Assurances - Gestionnaire middle office

    Saint-Denis 2014 - 2015

  • AXA France - Analyse et reporting OPCVM et produits financiers, Direction des Investissements - Ingénierie Produi

    Nanterre 2014 - 2014 L’activité de l’équipe est tournée autour de la création, sélection ou suivi de supports OPCVM / Produits Financiers intégrés dans des contrats d’assurance vie.
    Ma mission estd’assister les ingénieurs produits dans leur travail de conception et pilotage d’offre, à travers des études d’opcvm , recherches et reporting.
    je contribue ainsi à la construction des gammes d’OPCVM d’AXA France, au suivi de leur performance et du respect de leurs objectifs.
    Par l’optimisation des études et reporting en place je contribue à la diffusion d’une information exhaustive et de qualité sur la performance et l’évolution des gammes aux differents acteurs de l’entreprise : Directions Financière, Direction de Marché Epargne et de la Distribution .

  • Advance finance and investment group - Investment assistant

    2012 - 2013  Suivi de 5 marchés financiers africain (Nigeria, Casablanca, Nairobi, Ghana, Abidjan)
     Suivi des taux de change et des commodités sur Bloomberg
     Rédaction des opportunités d’investissement
     Analyse Financière Internationale (US GAAP)
     Suivi des informations économique et politique de 29 pays africains

