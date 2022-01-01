Laeticia BALOU is a graduate of an international MBA of Finance at INSEEC Paris. Her main field is Finance and Financial markets. She is looking ahead of building her career by acquiring tools that will make her an expert in finance. She is looking for opportunities in Banking, Private Equity, Financial markets and all fields that can help her achieve her gold of becoming an expert in Finance on a local or international scale. Laeticia is a committed and hard working young woman who displays dynamism in all the tasks she works on. She has the willingness to learn and share what she has learned.

Another passion of her project management in an activism view. Those projects has as aim to help tenuousness population to be financially independent.

She has initiated and collaborated in several projects aimed at bringing support to minorities in Senegal.

Recent Cause: helping a group of young Senegalese developed a business in agriculture.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Gestion de projet

Évaluation d'entreprise

Finance de marché

Fusions acquisitions

Analyse financière

Gestion budgétaire

Finance d'entreprise