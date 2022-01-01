Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lafortune YAKER EKALL KOUNG
Ajouter
Lafortune YAKER EKALL KOUNG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Matchap Prod studios
- Créatrice
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Allpeoplefrom WEBZINE
Anthony DELLOYE
Christophe BOUSQUET
Claude GUYOT
Damiela HORSFALL
Kourou KOUROU SISSOKO (SISSOKO)
Leila MANTEIGAS
Pierre KOUNG À BEPE