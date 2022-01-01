Lagdrori SOUKAINA

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Gestion de la production
Manufacturing
Marketing
Gestion des stocks
Project Management
Production plannig
Purchasing technique
Entreprises
Renault
- Trainee
Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014Internship within the service of APW Alliance Production Way with the Factory “Renault -Nissan- Tangier”. Project under the topic: “Re-engineering of internal logistics to improve
Aïcha
- Trainee
Meknès2013 - 2013Training Technique in the Production Department of AICHA “les conserve de Meknes” Project under the topic: "The implementation of a Lean project to deal with waste in the production system".
Centrale Laitière
- Trainee
Casablanca2012 - 2012Internship within the service of management audit and supply within the “Centrale laitiére-Danone “of Meknes. Project under the topic ‘’analysis of the output and the performance of production’’
Alomrane
- Trainee
Rabat2011 - 2011Internship at” AL OMRANE of Meknes” within the service of Commercials’. Project under the topic: ‘’Profitability Analysis of social housing 140000DH’’
Lafarge
- Trainee
Paris2010 - 2010introductory course within the sales department of LAFARGE – Meknes
Formations
Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Tanger)