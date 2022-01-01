Menu

Lagdrori SOUKAINA

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Gestion de la production
Manufacturing
Marketing
Gestion des stocks
Project Management
Production plannig
Purchasing technique

Entreprises

  • Renault - Trainee

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - 2014 Internship within the service of APW Alliance Production Way with the Factory “Renault -Nissan- Tangier”. Project under the topic: “Re-engineering of internal logistics to improve

  • Aïcha - Trainee

    Meknès 2013 - 2013 Training Technique in the Production Department of AICHA “les conserve de Meknes” Project under the topic: "The implementation of a Lean project to deal with waste in the production system".

  • Centrale Laitière - Trainee

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 Internship within the service of management audit and supply within the “Centrale laitiére-Danone “of Meknes. Project under the topic ‘’analysis of the output and the performance of production’’

  • Alomrane - Trainee

    Rabat 2011 - 2011 Internship at” AL OMRANE of Meknes” within the service of Commercials’. Project under the topic: ‘’Profitability Analysis of social housing 140000DH’’

  • Lafarge - Trainee

    Paris 2010 - 2010 introductory course within the sales department of LAFARGE – Meknes

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Tanger)

    Tanger 2012 - 2014

