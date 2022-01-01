Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lago Jean David TAPE
Ajouter
Lago Jean David TAPE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
CESTIA-2EP (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2004 - 2006
NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES DE L' INFORMATION ET DE LA COMMUNICATIONAa
ayer vos examens
Réseau
Alain UE BI