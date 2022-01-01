Lahbib HANI

Motivated, organized, dynamic, responsive, able to manage and lead teams, I proved myself , which allowed me to gain valuable experience in areas such as:

- Leadership

- Team leadership

- Development & growth of the customer portfolio

- Negotiation of contracts and agreements

- Relational relationships with customers and partners

- The reporting, weekly, monthly, etc. .....



Mes compétences :

Ship and Cargo Brokerage

Customs Declaration

Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi

Acounting, finance and Disbursment account

Monitoring of the market, Promotion & Marketing Se

Reporting to head office (Statistics, Physics and