Lahbib HANI

ANNABA

En résumé

Motivated, organized, dynamic, responsive, able to manage and lead teams, I proved myself , which allowed me to gain valuable experience in areas such as:
- Leadership
- Team leadership
- Development & growth of the customer portfolio
- Negotiation of contracts and agreements
- Relational relationships with customers and partners
- The reporting, weekly, monthly, etc. .....

Mes compétences :
Ship and Cargo Brokerage
Customs Declaration
Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi
Acounting, finance and Disbursment account
Monitoring of the market, Promotion & Marketing Se
Reporting to head office (Statistics, Physics and

Entreprises

  • CMA CGM ANNABA - ALGERIE - Agency Manager

    2005 - maintenant

  • Port de Annaba - Officier de Port

    1985 - 2005 - In charge of Placement of Ships at the Port of Annaba
    - Chief of Police & Security Service, Harbour Master Annaba
    - In charge for the Ships Safety, Navigation and the implementation of the National and International Regulation (IMO) to Port Annaba

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Maritime (Bouismail)

    Bouismail 1981 - 1985 Port Officer

