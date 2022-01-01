Lahbib HANI

Motivated, organized, dynamic, responsive, able to manage and lead teams, I proved myself , which allowed me to gain valuable experience in areas such as:
- Leadership
- Team leadership
- Development & growth of the customer portfolio
- Negotiation of contracts and agreements
- Relational relationships with customers and partners
- The reporting, weekly, monthly, etc. .....
Mes compétences :
Ship and Cargo Brokerage
Customs Declaration
Invoicing, documentation and port operations, shi
Acounting, finance and Disbursment account
Monitoring of the market, Promotion & Marketing Se
Reporting to head office (Statistics, Physics and