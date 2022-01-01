Lahbib SETTI

-
Global Axis (Saudi Bugshan Group)
- System and Network Responsible
2017 - maintenant
- Lead the infrastructure upgrade project by adding new servers, upgrading server’s OS and move to virtualization.
- Administrate company network; internet access (web, application filtering …etc), remote users VPN access.
- Lead the IT desktop support operations.
-
Schlumberger
- PTCI (PetroTechnical Computing Infrastructure) Engineer
Paris
2016 - 2016
Project: Deployment of full IT infrastructure solution for GRN (Sonatrach JV Repsol)
- Rack, install and configure HP DL360 G9 servers including: Windows server 2012 R2 with AD, DNS, print server, redundant domain controller, Licensing server, NAS HPE Store Easy 1850, NAS QNAP TS-x69L, HPE StoreOnce 5100, HPE StoreEver 1/8 G2 Tape Autoloader, Symantec Backup Exec, SEP antivirus, UPS, HPE Power Protection.
- Configure network: HP FlexFabric 5920 switch, Cisco L3 Switches (VLAN, DHCP, Trunk …) and wireless.
- Installation and configuration of workstations with G&G software (Petrel, Eclipse, Geoteric ...etc )
- Document and Coach the client IT team about administration of the implemented solution.
- Ensure hardware and software onsite or remote support in case of issues.
My contribution to this project was capital as I took the network and system part, we succeeded to setup all in short time and getting client satisfied.
I have got recommendation letters from the project manager, North Africa SIS operation manager and others.
-
Schlumberger
- IT Infrastructure Engineer
Paris
2014 - 2016
Project: Real Time Operation Management Project for Sonatrach (In the largest ROC - Remote Operation Center - in the world with 84 rigs connected)
- Administration and support of the RTOM project servers and softwares (Data center, HP Blade C7000, HP 3PAR storage, VMware vCentre Server, ESXi, AD, DHCP, File Server, NetBackup, WDS, Symantec EP, ticketing system: Footprints, Video Conference, Submit and manage support cases for hardware and software products, )
- Administration of Nagios monitoring system and Nagvis for visualisation of rigs on maps (Linux).
- Maintain, configure, and troubleshoot drilling softwares (Perform Toolkit, Wits Server, Well Sync, ...)
- Reply to Sonatrach drilling direction engineer’s requests related to visualization of rigs operations.
My contribution to the RTOM project was very important, by ensuring infrastructure administration and users support, I have made also a very good relationship with client.
I have got a recommendation letter from Sonatrach project manager.
-
Schlumberger
- Rig Support
Paris
2014 - 2014
Project: Real Time Operation Management Project for Sonatrach
- Troubleshooting data streaming and data quality issues (data sent from the rig to the ROC), data management.
- Lead a rig mission if there is an issue requiring intervention.
- Provide support to superintendent concerning rig operations monitoring display request (Perform View) and Schlumberger drilling software coaching.
- Configuration and connecting the WSDH, responsible to send data from the rig to the ROC (Cisco router, switch, access point and other Schlumberger software).
- Follow Schlumberger QHSE policies (Safety, risk identification, incidents reporting, Daily & weekly checks, KPIs, …)
-
Cevital
- Network Administrator
2013 - 2014
- Conduct a project of interconnection between affiliates of ACTS and the main direction using: Cyberoam Firewalls (IPSec VPN for site to site tunnel, SSL VPN for mobile users).
- Security management, web and application filtering, authentication, anti-spam, antivirus, log and network traffic analysis.
- Manage the remote application server on Ubuntu Server (Analyse logs, SQL Query on data base …)
- Administration of Windows Server 2003 R2 and 2008 R2 (DC, AD, DNS, DHCP, Terminal Server, GPO, Backups, WSUS, Kaspersky Security Centre, etc.).
- Administration of network equipments (Firewall, Switch, Router, Load balancer, Telephone Switchboard, GSM Gateway)
- Follow up the service delivery quality of contractors.
- Train trainees on IT helpdesk tasks.
-
DP World
- IT Support
DUBAI
2012 - 2012
- Provide technical assistance to equipment’s installation and software (standard products like Microsoft and software acquired under the management of the company's business).
- Monitor and maintain network connections.
- Configure, install, implement and monitor the HHT (Hand Held Terminal), VMT (Vehicle Mount Terminal) Psion
(Ex-Teklogix) and radio transmission data (RTD).